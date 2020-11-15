JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.82 ($15.08).

PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.33 ($16.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

