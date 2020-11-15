JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €45.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

