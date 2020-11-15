JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

