JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,004.03

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,004.03 and traded as low as $122.17. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) shares last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 2,730,685 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 997.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit