JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,004.03

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,004.03 and traded as low as $122.17. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) shares last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 2,730,685 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 997.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

