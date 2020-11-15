JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $595.10

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.10 and traded as high as $636.25. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 42,615 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $453.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 595.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.16.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

