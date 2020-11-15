K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 957 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

K. David Jr. Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

