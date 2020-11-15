K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 957 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

K. David Jr. Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit