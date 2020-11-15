Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $476,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

