Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 5,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $3.86 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.