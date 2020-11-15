Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €277.08 and its 200 day moving average is €250.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.70. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

