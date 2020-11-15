Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €277.08 and its 200 day moving average is €250.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.70. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit