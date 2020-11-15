Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

ETR CCAP opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €17.26. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Analyst Recommendations for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit