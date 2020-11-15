Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

ETR CCAP opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €17.26. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

