Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 91,540 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

