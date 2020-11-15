Kevin Heidrich Sells 508 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Kevin Heidrich sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $20,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -224.94 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.