KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $40.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.62.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock worth $498,887,672 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

