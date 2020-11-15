Klaus Schafer Sells 10,150 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

