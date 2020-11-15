Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.40 ($33.41).

Get Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €19.60 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 12 month low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The stock has a market cap of $323.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.81.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.