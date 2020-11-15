Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 11,024,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,025. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

