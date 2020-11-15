Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Shares of Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $12.87. Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 316,932 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Peter Williams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

