Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRYS opened at $41.88 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $825.37 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

