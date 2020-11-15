Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kubota has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

