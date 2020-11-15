L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.99.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

LB opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 41.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $3,023,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

