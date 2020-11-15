Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

