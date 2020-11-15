Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 65.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 150.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

