LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.44 ($6.40).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. LEONI AG has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

