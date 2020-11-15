LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.44 ($6.40).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Wednesday. LEONI AG has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.40.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

