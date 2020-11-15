Liberum Capital Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.