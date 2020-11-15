Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,225.30% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

