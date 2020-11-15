Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

