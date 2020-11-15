Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

LNR stock opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

