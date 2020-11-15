Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.