Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

