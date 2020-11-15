LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit