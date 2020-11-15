LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

