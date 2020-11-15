Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $794,774.59 and $648,062.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00256097 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00026804 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00007067 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,657,681 coins and its circulating supply is 20,657,669 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.