Loom Network Price Tops $0.0266 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 32% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $5.56 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.