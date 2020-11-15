Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 3rd

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by 63.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years.
NYSE LOW opened at $159.23 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.61.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.