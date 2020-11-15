Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 3rd

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by 63.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years.

NYSE LOW opened at $159.23 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.61.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

