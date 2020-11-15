Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Eight Capital

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
TSE:LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.81. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.
About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
