Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 35,942.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 105.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 609,746 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit