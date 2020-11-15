Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 35,942.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 105.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 609,746 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

