Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.41 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.66. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

