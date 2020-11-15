MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $46,627,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

