Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

MGTA opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

