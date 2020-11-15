Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.84. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

MANU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

