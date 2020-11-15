Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

