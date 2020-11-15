Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of -9.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn ($0.76) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -15.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $5.06 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

