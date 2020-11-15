Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 55.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of -65.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn ($0.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -293.7%.

NYSE MPC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

