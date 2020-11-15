Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 55.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of -65.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn ($0.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -293.7%.

NYSE MPC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Dividend History for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit