Maro One Day Volume Reaches $187,728.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $187,728.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00426142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.38 or 0.03270056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027575 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 911,088,882 coins and its circulating supply is 454,063,726 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

