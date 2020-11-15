Marsha Panar Acquires 134,000 Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Stock

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar purchased 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$23,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 599,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,837.43.

Marsha Panar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Marsha Panar sold 20,000 shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Marsha Panar purchased 22,500 shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,837.50.

XND opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xander Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.