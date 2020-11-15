Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

