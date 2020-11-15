Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $108,319.50 and $485.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matchpool has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00077747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00431386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.21 or 0.03254191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00027385 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

