McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.30. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 95,094 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $535.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

