Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $1,429,098.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,217,383.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,415 shares of company stock valued at $16,538,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

