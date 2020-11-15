Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

